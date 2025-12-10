Rachel Payne, a South Metropolitan MP, introduced a bill to the Upper House last week that would decriminalise the act of begging. Currently in Victoria, begging is a criminal offence that can carry 12 months of prison time and associated fines — an offence that…
Calls to abolish begging laws by South-Eastern Metro MP
-
Casey adopts new Local Law after major overhaul
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 Casey councillors have unanimously adopted the Casey Community Local Law 2025, introducing significant changes to how vehicle repairs,…