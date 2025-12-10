Casey councillors have unanimously adopted the Casey Community Local Law 2025, introducing significant changes to how vehicle repairs, unregistered vehicle storage, and shipping containers at private properties are regulated across the municipality. These issues received wide controversy earlier this year, which prompted a review. The…
Casey adopts new Local Law after major overhaul
