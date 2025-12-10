Casey councillors have approved a planning permit allowing a significant reduction in parking spaces for the proposed Cranbourne Community Hub. The decision passed 11-1 at the 9 December Casey Council Meeting, marking the first time the newly elected council had formally “called in” a proactive…
Cranbourne Community Hub parking cut approved
Casey adopts new Local Law after major overhaul
Casey councillors have unanimously adopted the Casey Community Local Law 2025, introducing significant changes to how vehicle repairs,…