Police have arrested a man with an imitation firearm at Dandenong Plaza on Wednesday, 10 December. Emergency services were called to reports of a man with a firearm at the shopping centre on McCrae Street about 11.10am. Officers quickly arrived on scene and searched the…
Imitation Firearm scare in Dandenong Plaza
-
Imitation Firearm scare in Dandenong Plaza
Police have arrested a man with an imitation firearm at Dandenong Plaza on Wednesday, 10 December. Emergency services were called to reports of a man…