Kramer Drive overflow carpark approved, locals call it a project “doomed to fail”

Residents of Kramer Drive in Berwick left this month’s Casey Council meeting disappointed, after councillors voted down a recommendation to shelve a proposed overflow carpark at Wilson Botanic Park. Casey officers had made the recommendation after a four week community feedback period that garnered more…

