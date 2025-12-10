Residents of Kramer Drive in Berwick left this month’s Casey Council meeting disappointed, after councillors voted down a recommendation to shelve a proposed overflow carpark at Wilson Botanic Park. Casey officers had made the recommendation after a four week community feedback period that garnered more…
Kramer Drive overflow carpark approved, locals call it a project “doomed to fail”
Casey adopts new Local Law after major overhaul
Casey councillors have unanimously adopted the Casey Community Local Law 2025, introducing significant changes to how vehicle repairs,…