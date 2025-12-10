Trains on the Pakenham, Traralgon and Bairnsdale lines are resuming following an earlier emergency services incident at Berwick. Passengers are asked to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and to allow extra time for their journey as trains get back into position for the…
Trains resume on Pakenham line after incident in Berwick
Imitation Firearm scare in Dandenong Plaza
Police have arrested a man with an imitation firearm at Dandenong Plaza on Wednesday, 10 December. Emergency services were called to reports of a man…