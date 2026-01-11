A West African restaurant is the first to open up at the Dandenong Hub Arcade food court in a decade. The restaurant has established their second branch at the hub with warm lighting, buzzing music and eye-catching photo display of the African culture- the first…
A taste of West Africa
-
Three, including two Cranbourne men, arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South
Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were…