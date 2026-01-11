Akademos Society has spent over a decade lending a helping hand to disadvantaged academic students in Afghanistan and Pakistan through financial support. It began after a group of young Hazara students, many refugees themselves, attended a candlelight solidarity vigil for the victims of terrorism in…
Impact through education
-
Three, including two Cranbourne men, arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South
Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were…