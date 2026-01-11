Three arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South, police say

Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were travelling in their car along South Gippsland Highway on Sunday (10 January) evening, when they were met with racial abuse…
Three, including two Cranbourne men, arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South
