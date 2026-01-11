Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were travelling in their car along South Gippsland Highway on Sunday 10 January evening, when they were met with racial abuse…
Three, including two Cranbourne men, arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South
