Casey encourages community groups and organisations to apply for 2026/27 grants

The City of Casey will be opening their applications for its 2026-27 grant programs, encouraging individuals, community groups and organisations who work to serve the community to apply. Registered non-for-profit community groups and organisations are eligible to apply for a community grant of up to…
Draft activity zones: 16-storey skyscrapers in Springvale, 12 storeys in Noble Park
Apartment buildings up to 16 storeys could soar above central Springvale and up to 12 storeys in Noble Park, under draft maps released by the…