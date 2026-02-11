Performance data shows the Cranbourne Line has broadly tracked close to Melbourne’s network-wide averages for reliability in recent years, but commuters say delays, cancellations and peak-hour disruptions are making the service increasingly hard to trust. Reliability on the Cranbourne Line has been a recurring topic…
Cranbourne commuters question train reliability
Champs, chats and chokes
DAVE: Good morning boys, what a massive week of sport; we’ve a had a Pro-Am series through West Gippsland, the Woolamai Cup was on, Country…