Home » Draft activity zones: 16-storey skyscrapers in Springvale, 12 storeys in Noble Park
,

Draft activity zones: 16-storey skyscrapers in Springvale, 12 storeys in Noble Park

Apartment buildings up to 16 storeys could soar above central Springvale and up to 12 storeys in Noble Park, under draft maps released by the State Government. Eligible buildings in these “core areas” will be ‘deemed to comply’ with planning rules and be exempt from…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News