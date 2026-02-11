Home » Local university launches new initiative to provide free professional attire for students
Local university launches new initiative to provide free professional attire for students

As cost of living increasingly becomes a barrier for many tertiary students, a local Casey university is taking matters into their own hands with their new ‘Styled for Success at Fed’ initiative. Recognising accessibility to adequate professional clothing as a major obstacle for many, Federation…

    New threatened species facility opens at Moonlit Sanctuary

    Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park in Pearcedale officially unveiled its new purpose-built Aquatic Fauna Conservation Facility on Tuesday 10 February. Featuring precise environmental…

    Former Casey Mayor diagnosed with MND

    Ex two-time Casey Mayor and VFL footballer Geoff Ablett has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), prompting his family to launch a…

    Bloodbath as the Bulls feel Springy sting

    Springvale South completed an outright win over Dandenong West in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition over the weekend; set…

    Buckley Ridges boosted by twin tons

    It was a huge weekend of action in the DDCA, with two-day matches played across Saturday and Sunday, with several matches producing outright…

    Tons and tumbles through the grades

    The top four looks locked and loaded with two rounds to go in CCCA B Grade after games went pretty much…