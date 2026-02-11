As cost of living increasingly becomes a barrier for many tertiary students, a local Casey university is taking matters into their own hands with their new ‘Styled for Success at Fed’ initiative. Recognising accessibility to adequate professional clothing as a major obstacle for many, Federation…
Local university launches new initiative to provide free professional attire for students
Digital Editions
-
Local university launches new initiative to provide free professional attire for students
As cost of living increasingly becomes a barrier for many tertiary students, a local Casey university is taking matters into their own hands with their…