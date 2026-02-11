Ratepayers facing hardship are expected not to be charged interest on deferred rates under new State rules. Casey has confirmed that it already waives interest for residents approved for financial hardship deferrals in practice, but its publicly available hardship policy still predates the State rules,…
New rules ban interest on hardship-deferred rates
