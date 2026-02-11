Victoria Police has been granted special powers ahead of a mass protest planned to coincide with a Israeli president’s visit to Melbourne today (12 February). Granted by the Supreme Court today, the special power allows Victoria Police to identify and search individuals in specified areas,…
Victoria Police granted special powers ahead of Israel president’s Melbourne visit
