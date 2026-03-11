Home » Berwick woman walks away with $100,000 after successful instant scratch-its
Berwick woman walks away with $100,000 after successful instant scratch-its

A lucky winner from Berwick has an extra $100,000 to spare after a successful instant scratch-its ticket. The woman purchased the ‘$5 Crosswords Corners’, at Arena Shopping Centre in Officer at the centre’s Lucky Lotto outlet. The woman said she barely slept after finding out…

