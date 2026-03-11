A lucky winner from Berwick has an extra $100,000 to spare after a successful instant scratch-its ticket. The woman purchased the ‘$5 Crosswords Corners’, at Arena Shopping Centre in Officer at the centre’s Lucky Lotto outlet. The woman said she barely slept after finding out…
Berwick woman walks away with $100,000 after successful instant scratch-its
Servo Saver app launched as fuel prices soar
A fuel price reform is in effect from today, with the introduction of updated legal requirements for fuel retailers to improve fuel price transparency and…