A Dandenong woman has been recognised for her 18 years of volunteering to help migrants and refugees settling in Australia. Khadija Karimi is one of five women from multicultural communities highlighted for their contributions to building the capacity of their own communities and to bolstering…
Dandenong volunteer with ‘impact’
Digital Editions
-
Four martial arts club banned
A former detective of 30 years has spoken out after four of his martial arts clubs were barred from Australia’s national Taekwondo system, leaving dozens…