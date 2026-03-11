Home » Fuel hike, stock ‘secure’
,

Fuel hike, stock ‘secure’

While the state government is ensuring residents don’t get “ripped off at the pump,” locals cannot fill up their tank close to home for less than $2 a litre, prompting anger at petrol companies. As the war in Iran continues, oil prices have surged. Monday…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Proud Pumas create history

    Proud Pumas create history

    PAKENHAM PUMAS History was made on Saturday as Pakenham Pumas Women’s Black etched its name into the club record books, claiming the first ever women’s premiership in Pakenham Pumas history…

  • Roos bound into decider

    Roos bound into decider

    The two best teams from the 2025/26 DDCA Turf 2 season will be playing off in the grand final this weekend after both Parkfield and Coomoora secured victories in the…

  • Lakers remove Knights’ armour, Bloods too good for Bucks

    Lakers remove Knights’ armour, Bloods too good for Bucks

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535994 It was a disappointing end to the season for Keysborough in the DDCA Turf 3 competition after the Knights were bowled all out…

  • Seth has immediate impact

    Seth has immediate impact

    Seth O’Hehir had quite the impact in his 54 balls of batting and 12.1 overs of bowling for Kooweerup A Grade this season. That’s all it took – in his…

  • Community Art Group Makes Waves at Pakenham Show

    Community Art Group Makes Waves at Pakenham Show

    A local community art group is making waves at this year’s Pakenham Show with a unique and environmentally conscious display. Petal and Palette, a community art initiative started by Lara…