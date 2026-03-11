A woman has been arrested and an allegedly stolen puppy has been recovered by police in Noble Park this morning (11 March). Dora, a 10-month-old black cavoodle, was allegedly untied from a pole on Chapel Street, South Yarra about 3.25pm on Monday 9 March. The…
Noble Park woman arrested, Dora the pup recovered
