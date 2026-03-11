Home » Noble Park woman charged over allegedly stolen pup
,

Noble Park woman charged over allegedly stolen pup

A woman has been charged over an allegedly stolen puppy that was recovered by police in Noble Park. Dora, a 10-month-old black cavoodle, was allegedly untied from a pole on Chapel Street, South Yarra about 3.25pm on Monday 9 March. The owner was inside a…

  Four martial arts club banned

    Four martial arts club banned

    A former detective of 30 years has spoken out after four of his martial arts clubs were barred from Australia’s national Taekwondo system, leaving dozens…

  $20,000 fines for tyre waste

    $20,000 fines for tyre waste

    An unregistered truckload of waste tyres has landed the transporter and a tyre shredding company in trouble with EPA Victoria, sparking $20,000 in fines. EPA officers were on a routine…

  Fuel hike, stock 'secure'

    Fuel hike, stock ‘secure’

    While the state government is ensuring residents don’t get “ripped off at the pump,” locals cannot fill up their tank close to home for less than $2 a litre, prompting…

  Emergency crews rescue person trapped in vehicle

    Emergency crews rescue person trapped in vehicle

    A 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Officer on Tuesday 10 March. Victoria Police said the crash involved a Mazda CX5 and…

  New law in place to inhibit fuel price gouging

    New law in place to inhibit fuel price gouging

    As concerns increase regarding fuel prices across the state with warnings against panic buying, one of Casey’s cheapest fuel stations in Cranbourne has run out of U91 fuel and diesel…

  Bittersweet celebrations of IWD

    Bittersweet celebrations of IWD

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 362841 Wellspring for Women opt for a delayed celebration of International Women’s Day to combine Eid ul Fitr and Holi celebrations at the end…

  Panic-buying despite 24-hour fuel price cap

    Panic-buying despite 24-hour fuel price cap

    As concerns increase regarding fuel prices across the state with warnings against panic buying, one of Casey’s cheapest fuel stations in Cranbourne has run out of U91 fuel and diesel…

  Partnerships for manufacturing future

    Partnerships for manufacturing future

    The South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance has joined forces to inspire the next generation of manufacturers in secure and reliable employment. The partnership with Bayside Glen Eira Kingston Local Learning…

  Berwick woman walks away with $100,000 after successful instant scratch-its

    Berwick woman walks away with $100,000 after successful instant scratch-its

    A lucky winner from Berwick has an extra $100,000 to spare after a successful instant scratch-its ticket. The woman purchased the ‘$5 Crosswords Corners’, at Arena Shopping Centre in Officer…

  Community figure Rob Wilson recovering

    Community figure Rob Wilson recovering

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 225295 Former City of Casey mayor and long-time community figure Rob Wilson is recovering after suffering a significant stroke just before Christmas, with family…