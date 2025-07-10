An Officer man has indicated he’ll contest charges of threatening “serious harm” and making a “menacing” social-media post towards Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Dale Byrne, 42, who faces potential jail time if found guilty, appeared briefly at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 10 July. His…
Man contests charges of threatening, ‘menacing’ PM
-
VFL contract for Wicker
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 402640 Berwick teenager Harry Canning has won a VFL contract with Box Hill. The key-position player signed with the…