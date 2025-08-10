A 12-hour session of laying the beats was heard in Pakenham over the weekend with local drummers gathering to raise awareness and funds for the missing and their affected loved ones. Organised by Pakenham drummer Dylan Redman, Saturday saw the extensive drum shed held at…
12 hours drumming for the missing
-
Life saving initiative receives top honour
Siri Guru Nanak Darbar (SGND) Officer has received a top honour from Life Saving Victoria for spearheading a new initiative to ensure more safety in…