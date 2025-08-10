As the modified proposal of the Port of Hastings Terminal has gained Federal approval to proceed further, conservation groups are calling for “exhaustive” scrutiny under the environmental assessment, public involvement, a full investigation of alternative sites, and a strategic plan to protect the Western Port….
Calls for scrutiny as Port of Hastings Terminal advances
