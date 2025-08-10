Siri Guru Nanak Darbar (SGND) Officer has received a top honour from Life Saving Victoria for spearheading a new initiative to ensure more safety in the water for all residents. SGND received the President’s Certificate at Life Saving Victoria’s Annual Awards of Excellence to acknowledge…
Life saving initiative receives top honour
-
Life saving initiative receives top honour
Siri Guru Nanak Darbar (SGND) Officer has received a top honour from Life Saving Victoria for spearheading a new initiative to ensure more safety in…