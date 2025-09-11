A Cranbourne West man was among nine arrested as part of Victoria Police’s national day of action targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCG), including the Mongols. The 34-year-old man was arrested for possessing 100mg of methylamphetamine and was part of Taskforce Morpheus’ day of action, focusing…
Cranbourne West man arrested as part of Taskforce Morpheus
Casey tops animal cruelty reports
The City of Casey has topped the chart as the number 1 LGA where the most animals were seized or surrendered to the RSPCA’s inspectorate.…