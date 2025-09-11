A driver has been killed in a head-on collision in Lysterfield. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the two-vehicle crash on Lysterfield Road, north of Wellington Road, about 11pm. Despite the best efforts of emergency services to revive the female driver of one vehicle,…
Head-on fatal crash in Lysterfield
-
Narre Warren man and Cranbourne man charged with murder
A 25-year-old Narre Warren man and a 26-year-old Cranbourne man have been arrested and charged with murder following a shooting in Derrimut this month that…