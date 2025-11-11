Victoria Police continues to investigate a shooting which seriously injured a Pakenham man in Doveton last month. The 35-year-old was found by emergency services in the front passenger seat of a black Mazda sedan in Paperbark Avenue about 2pm on 30 October. He was then…
Police appeal for info on ’targeted’ Doveton shooting
-
AFL Vic recognising failure
AFL Victoria provided the following Media Release on Monday 10 November Following the recent announcement by AFL Barwon of its transition away from a Regional…