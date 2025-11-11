Warneet Association celebrated its 80th anniversary on Sunday 9 November. About 200 locals gathered at the Warneet Motor Yacht Club, where about 19 photographic displays, including old maps and pictures of the old days, were put up to present the history of the association and…
Warneet’s 80 years of volunteerism

Price preaching as promising Sabaj set for higher honours
Cranbourne co-trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr are considering a trip across the Nullarbor after their exciting four-year-old prospect Sabaj made a one-act affair…