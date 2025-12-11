A bit of rain during the opening ceremony couldn’t dampen the spirit of the Melbourne Pasifika Festival on Saturday 6 December, with an estimated 4500 people streaming into the Banjo Paterson Park throughout the day. Hosted by the Women’s Federation for World Peace, Australia (WFWP),…
Culture, colour and crowds at Pasifika Festival
-
Couple sentenced over ‘vengeful’ shooting
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 An electric-scooter theft has sparked a series of threats, violence and a vengeful, drug-fueled shooting, a court has…