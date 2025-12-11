Home » Culture, colour and crowds at Pasifika Festival
,

Culture, colour and crowds at Pasifika Festival

A bit of rain during the opening ceremony couldn’t dampen the spirit of the Melbourne Pasifika Festival on Saturday 6 December, with an estimated 4500 people streaming into the Banjo Paterson Park throughout the day. Hosted by the Women’s Federation for World Peace, Australia (WFWP),…

Read more