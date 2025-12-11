Home » Panda Mart closes for 72 hours under court injunction
,

Panda Mart closes for 72 hours under court injunction

Consumer Affairs Victoria has been granted a court injunction to stop warehouse retail store Panda Mart from trading, after inspectors discovered hundreds of illegal items on the shelves of the Preston and Cranbourne stores. The stores are ordered to close for 72 hours from Wednesday…

Read more

  • Hit-run driver to face sentence

    Hit-run driver to face sentence

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 244718 Prosecutors have dropped the most serious of 13 charges against an alleged hit-run driver who crashed into a…