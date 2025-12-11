Consumer Affairs Victoria has been granted a court injunction to stop warehouse retail store Panda Mart from trading, after inspectors discovered hundreds of illegal items on the shelves of the Preston and Cranbourne stores. The stores are ordered to close for 72 hours from Wednesday…
Panda Mart closes for 72 hours under court injunction
-
Hit-run driver to face sentence
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 244718 Prosecutors have dropped the most serious of 13 charges against an alleged hit-run driver who crashed into a…