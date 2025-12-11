A vigil and art installation was held at Harmony Square, Dandenong in solidarity with journalists killed across Palestine and Sudan. The art installation featured more than 300 press vests, laid carefully on the ground covered in red for blood, representing more than 300 journalists killed…
Stop the presses: Harmony Square’s deadly media gallery
Hit-run driver to face sentence
Prosecutors have dropped the most serious of 13 charges against an alleged hit-run driver who crashed into a…