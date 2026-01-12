The Metro Tunnel’s Big Switch timetable has been released which will integrate the new tunnel into Victoria’s train network. Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams released the new timetable; passengers can find out how their journey will change and where to interchange when…
Big switch on arrival for Metro Tunnel timetable
Three, including two Cranbourne men, arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South
Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were…