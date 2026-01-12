Major road and freeway closures will impact motorists travelling through Cranbourne and Berwick later this month, as crews push ahead with critical works on the Clyde Road Upgrade. The Princes Freeway will be closed in both directions at Clyde Road from 8pm on Friday 16…
Clyde Road Upgrade starts 2026 strongly
Three, including two Cranbourne men, arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South
Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were…