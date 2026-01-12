Words of support and condemnation of the islamophobic incident have poured in for Imam Ismet Purdic of the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society in Noble Park. Imam Purdic was travelling with his wife in their car when they were racially abused from occupants of a small…
Community condemns islamophobic attack on local Imam
Casey home values outpace Greater Melbourne in strongest growth since 2021
The Casey region recorded stronger home-value growth than Greater Melbourne in 2025, according to figures by Cotality. Over the 2025 calendar year, Casey had a…