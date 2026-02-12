Home » Bushfire register creates summer headache for schools
,

Bushfire register creates summer headache for schools

Local families in Cardinia and the Yarra Ranges were both confused and upset by sudden school closures on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 February. A statewide policy that informs what is known as the bushfire at-risk register (BARR) in the school system has affected schools…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Cranbourne commuters question train reliability

    Cranbourne commuters question train reliability

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 532942 Performance data shows the Cranbourne Line has broadly tracked close to Melbourne’s network-wide averages for reliability in recent years, but commuters say delays,…

  • Champs, chats and chokes

    Champs, chats and chokes

    DAVE: Good morning boys, what a massive week of sport; we’ve a had a Pro-Am series through West Gippsland, the Woolamai Cup was on, Country Week has begun, and then…

  • Back-to-back 50s boost Booth’s Vic campaign

    Back-to-back 50s boost Booth’s Vic campaign

    Hallam Kalora Park batter Leigh Booth recently returned from Adelaide where he represented Victoria at the Over-40 National Masters Cricket Championships. It was a successful campaign for Booth, who scored…

  • Noble effort for outright points falls short

    Noble effort for outright points falls short

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531172 Noble Park (5/220d) is still beautifully poised for a high finish in the VSDCA East/West competition despite its push for outright points falling…

  • Filling Gaps in Victoria’s Mental Health Sector: What Steps Must Be Taken?

    Filling Gaps in Victoria’s Mental Health Sector: What Steps Must Be Taken?

    Victoria’s mental health system has long been under pressure, but the strain has now become impossible to ignore. Long waitlists, overworked clinicians, regional shortages, and booming demand have all resulted…