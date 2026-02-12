Local families in Cardinia and the Yarra Ranges were both confused and upset by sudden school closures on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 February. A statewide policy that informs what is known as the bushfire at-risk register (BARR) in the school system has affected schools…
Bushfire register creates summer headache for schools
Melbourne set to take on North Melbourne in Casey Fields practice match
Local AFL fanatics are in for a treat, as Casey Fields will take centre stage when Melbourne takes on North Melbourne in a practice match…