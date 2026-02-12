A Clyde North drink driver who lost control at a Tooradin roundabout at high speed resulting in the death of his friend has been jailed for at least five-and-a-half years. Edward Latar, 38 at the time, displayed “appalling reckless driving” in speeding and swerving erratically…
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal, high-speed crash
Victoria Police granted special powers ahead of Israel president’s Melbourne visit
Victoria Police has been granted special powers ahead of a mass protest planned to coincide with a Israeli president’s visit to Melbourne today (12 February).…