Home » Drunk driver sentenced for fatal, high-speed crash
,

Drunk driver sentenced for fatal, high-speed crash

A Clyde North drink driver who lost control at a Tooradin roundabout at high speed resulting in the death of his friend has been jailed for at least five-and-a-half years. Edward Latar, 38 at the time, displayed “appalling reckless driving” in speeding and swerving erratically…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News