A landmark retrospective bill to increase justice for victims and survivors of institutional abuse is expected to pass in Victoria’s Parliament next week with bipartisan support, following strong advocacy from a local MP. The new bill would see reforms to vicarious liability laws, removing legal…
Victoria Parliament likely to pass landmark institutional abuse justice reforms
New homes fast-tracked in changing suburbs
Residents’ right to have a say in proposed high-rises in Springvale and Noble Park may be curtailed, as part of the new train-and-tram activity zones.…