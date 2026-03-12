Cardinia’s schooling community has been left frustrated again this week, after overnight local area fire ratings meant the shutdown and relocation of some local schools. Short notice closures saw schools across Cardinia close on Wednesday 11 March, with the school community waking up to the…
Cardinia schools close or relocate after early March heatwave
