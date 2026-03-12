Home » Emerald Lake disturbance
Emerald Lake disturbance

The early part of the week saw local law enforcement involved in a collision with a yet unknown offender who is now in custody Police have reported what is being labelled as an ‘incident’ that unfolded on Monday 9 March at Emerald Lake. “Police responded…

    Hit to helmet proves costly

    **Just when you thought the Premier relegation battle between DEVON MEADOWS and UPPER BEACONSFIELD couldn’t get any closer, there was an odd moment towards the end that may have helped…

    Maskiell, Munro and Midge

    DAVE: Good morning boys, welcome back to another edition of LTS. It’s always great when I get to wear my Collingwood polo on a Monday morning after a big win…

    Cannons set to launch into season 2026

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497922 Hockey is nearing its return date and it is all systems go at Casey Cannons with the club set to host its season…

    Great season ends for Lions

    PAKENHAM BOWLS It was a perfect day for bowls when Pakenham 1 lined up against Mulgrave Country Club 1 at Mulgrave for the midweek pennant grand final. The sun was…

    $20,000 fines for tyre waste

    An unregistered truckload of waste tyres has landed the transporter and a tyre shredding company in trouble with EPA Victoria, sparking $20,000 in fines. EPA officers were on a routine…

    Fuel hike, stock ‘secure’

    While the state government is ensuring residents don’t get “ripped off at the pump,” locals cannot fill up their tank close to home for less than $2 a litre, prompting…

    Emergency crews rescue person trapped in vehicle

    A 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Officer on Tuesday 10 March. Victoria Police said the crash involved a Mazda CX5 and…

    New law in place to inhibit fuel price gouging

    As concerns increase regarding fuel prices across the state with warnings against panic buying, one of Casey’s cheapest fuel stations in Cranbourne has run out of U91 fuel and diesel…

    Bittersweet celebrations of IWD

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 362841 Wellspring for Women opt for a delayed celebration of International Women’s Day to combine Eid ul Fitr and Holi celebrations at the end…

    Noble Park woman arrested, Dora the pup recovered

    A woman has been arrested and an allegedly stolen puppy has been recovered by police in Noble Park this morning (11 March). Dora, a 10-month-old black cavoodle, was allegedly untied…