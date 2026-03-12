The ‘Emergent 2025’ showcase has returned to Bunjil Place with the program aiming to celebrate an array of creative accomplishments from past innovations. At last year’s graduate performances, performing arts and visual arts students who were finishing up their VCE and VET had the opportunity…
Emergent 2025 celebrates creative talents of Casey secondary students
Noble Park woman charged over allegedly stolen pup
A woman has been charged over an allegedly stolen puppy that was recovered by police in Noble Park. Dora, a 10-month-old black cavoodle, was allegedly…