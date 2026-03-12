Home » Man charged over Keysborough car-wash assault
,

Man charged over Keysborough car-wash assault

A man has been charged after an alleged serious assault at a Keysborough car wash in January. A 49-year-old man required eye surgery after the altercation at the Cheltenham Road premises on 10 January. He suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken nose and fractured…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Noble Park woman charged over allegedly stolen pup

    Noble Park woman charged over allegedly stolen pup

    A woman has been charged over an allegedly stolen puppy that was recovered by police in Noble Park. Dora, a 10-month-old black cavoodle, was allegedly untied from a pole on…

  • Dandenong volunteer with ‘impact’

    Dandenong volunteer with ‘impact’

    A Dandenong woman has been recognised for her 18 years of volunteering to help migrants and refugees settling in Australia. Khadija Karimi is one of five women from multicultural communities…

  • Four martial arts club banned

    Four martial arts club banned

    A former detective of 30 years has spoken out after four of his martial arts clubs were barred from Australia’s national Taekwondo system, leaving dozens of athletes unable to compete.…

  • Hit to helmet proves costly

    Hit to helmet proves costly

    **Just when you thought the Premier relegation battle between DEVON MEADOWS and UPPER BEACONSFIELD couldn’t get any closer, there was an odd moment towards the end that may have helped…

  • Maskiell, Munro and Midge

    Maskiell, Munro and Midge

    DAVE: Good morning boys, welcome back to another edition of LTS. It’s always great when I get to wear my Collingwood polo on a Monday morning after a big win…

  • Cannons set to launch into season 2026

    Cannons set to launch into season 2026

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497922 Hockey is nearing its return date and it is all systems go at Casey Cannons with the club set to host its season…

  • Great season ends for Lions

    Great season ends for Lions

    PAKENHAM BOWLS It was a perfect day for bowls when Pakenham 1 lined up against Mulgrave Country Club 1 at Mulgrave for the midweek pennant grand final. The sun was…

  • $20,000 fines for tyre waste

    $20,000 fines for tyre waste

    An unregistered truckload of waste tyres has landed the transporter and a tyre shredding company in trouble with EPA Victoria, sparking $20,000 in fines. EPA officers were on a routine…

  • Fuel hike, stock ‘secure’

    Fuel hike, stock ‘secure’

    While the state government is ensuring residents don’t get “ripped off at the pump,” locals cannot fill up their tank close to home for less than $2 a litre, prompting…

  • Emergency crews rescue person trapped in vehicle

    Emergency crews rescue person trapped in vehicle

    A 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Officer on Tuesday 10 March. Victoria Police said the crash involved a Mazda CX5 and…