A man has been charged after an alleged serious assault at a Keysborough car wash in January. A 49-year-old man required eye surgery after the altercation at the Cheltenham Road premises on 10 January. He suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken nose and fractured…
Man charged over Keysborough car-wash assault
Digital Editions
-
Man charged over Keysborough car-wash assault
A man has been charged after an alleged serious assault at a Keysborough car wash in January. A 49-year-old man required eye surgery after the…