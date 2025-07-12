The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) says an additional $75m in Victorian Government drought support funding is a step in the right direction as parts of the state continue to face record drought conditions. VFF president Brett Hosking said the continued support is sorely needed and…
Additional funding welcome for drought-hit farmers
Q&A with Finn Cadman, MND Victoria’s young ambassador
1. What is your biggest accomplishment that you are most proud of? My biggest accomplishment is making my Glampa proud. Which is why I started…