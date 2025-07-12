1. What is your biggest accomplishment that you are most proud of? My biggest accomplishment is making my Glampa proud. Which is why I started doing all of my fundraising and advocacy. My favourite event is definitely the sliding for MND this year because I…
Q&A with Finn Cadman, MND Victoria’s young ambassador
