A Dandenong business enormously impacted by the State Government’s land tax is considering a class action lawsuit against the State Revenue Office. Already reeling from a 2300 per cent land tax rise in 10 years, Angie Romas also recently realised his Dandenong South sandblasting industrial…
Firm pledges to fight rising taxes
Women celebrate Teeyan
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495199 The spirit of Punjabi tradition lit up Beaconhills College on Saturday 10 August, as the 5th annual Teeyan…