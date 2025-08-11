A group of pro-Palestine protestors gathered at the steps of Dandenong Market on Saturday 9 August demanding the Federal Government to sanction Israel and recognise the Palestinian statehood. Two days later, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Australia’s support for the Palestinian state, with his hope…
Protest for Palestinian statehood
Women celebrate Teeyan
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495199 The spirit of Punjabi tradition lit up Beaconhills College on Saturday 10 August, as the 5th annual Teeyan…