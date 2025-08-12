The spirit of Punjabi tradition lit up Beaconhills College on Saturday 10 August, as the 5th annual Teeyan Pakenham/Officer Diyan drew hundreds of women together for an afternoon of music, dance, and community. Organised by Sidhu Events and Riwaaz Events, this year’s ladies-only celebration was…
Women celebrate Teeyan
-
Women celebrate Teeyan
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495199 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495199 The spirit of Punjabi tradition lit up Beaconhills College on Saturday…