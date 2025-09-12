Stage 1 Project Proposal applications for the 2026/2027 Community Capital Works Grants (CCWG) program will open on Tuesday, 30 September 2025. The CCWG program is a crucial resource for local community groups seeking funding to improve community facilities. The council undertook a thorough review of…
Applications for council capital grants to open
Stage 1 Project Proposal applications for the 2026/2027 Community Capital Works…