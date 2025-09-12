A revived kids’ shallow pool and waterslide are back on the agenda for the Doveton Pool revamp, following a recent public petition. It is among four options for stage-2 of the project that are being presented at a Casey Council meeting on Tuesday 16 September….
Doveton kids pool back on the agenda
Narre Warren man and Cranbourne man charged with murder
A 25-year-old Narre Warren man and a 26-year-old Cranbourne man have been arrested and charged with murder following a shooting in Derrimut this month that…