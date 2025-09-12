The City of Casey is sharpening its focus on preventing dog attacks, after new figures revealed the municipality continues to record hundreds of incidents each year. According to the draft Domestic Animal Management Plan (DAMP 2026–2029), there were 395 reported dog attacks and rushes in…
Hundreds of dog incidents
-
Applications for council capital grants to open
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245295 Stage 1 Project Proposal applications for the 2026/2027 Community Capital Works Grants (CCWG) program will open on Tuesday,…